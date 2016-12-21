Norovirus outbreak under investigation at Clovis nursing home
The Fresno County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious virus at the nursing home. "We are working closely with the facility to implement measures to limit its spread," Dr. Ken Bird, the county's health officer, said in an email statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|8 hr
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|10 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC