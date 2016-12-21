Norovirus outbreak under investigatio...

Norovirus outbreak under investigation at Clovis nursing home

The Fresno County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious virus at the nursing home. "We are working closely with the facility to implement measures to limit its spread," Dr. Ken Bird, the county's health officer, said in an email statement.

