Man dies in Clovis after his car hits...

Man dies in Clovis after his car hits a tree and catches fire

Saturday Dec 24

Clovis police Capt. Tom Roberts said the man was driving on Fowler Avenue just north of Bullard Avenue when he lost control and slammed into a tree in the center median just before midnight.

