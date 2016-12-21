Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers

Fresno County correctional officer Juanita Davila, who was one of two officers shot in the jail lobby last Labor Day, encourages people to donate during the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive, which is being held through Christmas at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis. Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.