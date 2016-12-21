Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers
Fresno County correctional officer Juanita Davila, who was one of two officers shot in the jail lobby last Labor Day, encourages people to donate during the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive, which is being held through Christmas at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis. Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Dec 20
|Him
|5
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
|Arayan/ Skinhead Gangs are dumb! (Oct '11)
|Dec 7
|SoAreDinduGangs
|15
