Guns, armor, ammunition stolen from Fresno County assistant sheriff
Guns, armor and ammunition were stolen from a Fresno County assistant sheriff last week after he left them inside his unmarked vehicle that was parked outside his Clovis residence, said Clovis police Capt. Tom Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|8 hr
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|10 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC