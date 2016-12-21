Freeze the pain away: Valley CryoSport uses sub-zero temperatures to rejuvenate the body
Withstanding sub-zero temperatures in a chamber filled with nitrogen-chilled air is the latest therapy method to hit the Valley. Whole body cryotherapy was first developed in Europe and Japan as a way to treat patients with multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, but it has become mainstream to treat pain, reduce inflammation, speed recovery from exercise and boost the metabolism, said Steve Votaw, owner of recently opened Valley CryoSport.
