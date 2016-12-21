Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

El Premio Mayor, a Mexican taqueria which has won the Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno, partnered with Fresno Grizzlies and others to hand out plates of tacos to the homeless from its trailer Thursday night in downtown Fresno. Valley law enforcement and fire agencies join Santa to visit with patients at Valley Children's Hospital in a pre-Christmas tradition that has spanned more than 30 years.

