Dutch Bros. fans rejoice: Another coffee drive-thru is coming
The coffee drive-thru is under construction at Maple and Behymer avenues, near a Shell station and conveniently in front of Sprinkles Donuts . It's the fifth such coffee drive-thru in the area and likely will attract the same passionate fans who wait patiently in long lines of cars for their caffeine fix.
