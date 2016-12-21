Community action meeting on teen suicide
Parents, students, and community leaders from across Fresno County met Friday night in Clovis to openly discuss teen suicide. This, after the number of teen suicides are significantly up this year in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Dec 20
|Him
|5
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
|Arayan/ Skinhead Gangs are dumb! (Oct '11)
|Dec 7
|SoAreDinduGangs
|15
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC