Clovis woman arrested after cameras c...

Clovis woman arrested after cameras catch her stealing Christmas presents, sheriff says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Michele Melikian, 31, was caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. The other suspect in the video is Rodney Keck, 37, but he has not been found. This image of a theft suspect was captured on video of a northwest Fresno home where Christmas presents were stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Tue Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Tue Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
News Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 1
Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ... Dec 24 Assbeating 1
News Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ... Dec 18 SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD 12
News Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ... Dec 13 Anil 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC