Clovis woman arrested after cameras catch her stealing Christmas presents, sheriff says
Michele Melikian, 31, was caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. The other suspect in the video is Rodney Keck, 37, but he has not been found. This image of a theft suspect was captured on video of a northwest Fresno home where Christmas presents were stolen.
