Clovis wins $22 million against Shell Oil over toxic drinking water
The City of Clovis won its more than three-month civil trial against the chemical manufacturing giant Shell Oil Company over the cleanup of a toxic chemical found in drinking-water wells around the city of 108,000 people. The chemical is 1, 2, 3-Trichloropropane, or TCP, which is a waste product from making plastic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|8 hr
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|10 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC