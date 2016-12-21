Churchgoers flock to Christmas Eve services across the Valley
Central San Joaquin Valley residents flocked to Christmas Eve church services. Some attending a candlelight service at Peoples Church on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fresno talk about their reasons for being there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Sun
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC