Chinese eatery goes out, new Mexican restaurant comes in: Clovis gets a Rubioa s
There are giveaways - including $50 gift cards and Rubio's merchandise - for the first 50 customers after the 10 a.m. opening. The restaurant is at 950 Herndon Ave., at Clovis Avenue.
