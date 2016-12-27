Central California City Wins $22M fro...

Central California City Wins $22M from Shell Oil in Toxic Drinking Water Case

The central California city of Clovis has won a $22 million civil case against Shell Oil over the cleanup of a toxic chemical found in drinking-water wells, officials said. The Fresno Bee reported that the chemical 1,2,3-trichloropropane, or TCP, is a waste product from making plastic.

