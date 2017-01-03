Boys in dresses, gun-toting teachers and a resignation: 2016 was a big year for education
David Roberts, a substitute teacher for Clovis Unified School Distric, is no longer allowed to work at Clovis West High after wearing a Black Lives Matter pin to class in November. Students at Buchanan High School defied gender norms with their outfits in February after the Clovis Unified school board voted down recommendations to make the strict dress code gender equal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC