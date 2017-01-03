Boys in dresses, gun-toting teachers ...

Boys in dresses, gun-toting teachers and a resignation: 2016 was a big year for education

Thursday Dec 29

David Roberts, a substitute teacher for Clovis Unified School Distric, is no longer allowed to work at Clovis West High after wearing a Black Lives Matter pin to class in November. Students at Buchanan High School defied gender norms with their outfits in February after the Clovis Unified school board voted down recommendations to make the strict dress code gender equal.

