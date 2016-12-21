Be a community angel and give best gift of all a " blood
Juanita Davila, sits with two of Toamalama Scanlan's daughters, Paulene Scanlan, 18, right, and Kolone Scanlan, 15, as they watch the Junior Livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 15. Gavin Hollins, 15, of Fowler donated 100 percent of his proceeds from the auction of his pig, Felicia, to both officers to help them in their recoveries. Sometimes, with the media's focus on all that is bad in the world, we need to remember that angels surround us.
