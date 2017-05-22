Questions remain after Clinton Walmart shooting suspect charged in second case
A Clinton family wants answers after learning the man accused of murdering husband and father Marshal Pinsly is facing an attempted murder charge in another case. That incident happened on February 8, more than a month and a half before Robert Myers allegedly shot and killed Marshal Pinsly in the Walmart parking lot in Clinton.
