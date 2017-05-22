Crime 51 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Man charg...

Crime 51 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Man charged with murder for parking lot shooting

Thursday May 18

Robert Keith Meyers is charged in the shooting that left his ex-wife's husband dead on April 28th outside the Clinton Walmart Mugshot for Robert Keith Myers, charged with second degree murder, after a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Clinton, Tenn. on April 28, 2017.

