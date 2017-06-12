City to negotiate with contractor for...

City to negotiate with contractor for a lower price on new firehall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

A couple of issues involving the Cleveland Fire Department came to the attention of the mayor and Cleveland City Council at Monday's meeting in the municipal building. A couple of issues involving the Cleveland Fire Department came to the attention of the mayor and Cleveland City Council at Monday's meeting in the municipal building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lgbtq 21 min Just Saying 73
terri d brabston 3 hr FuckTerriBrabston 2
Cheating Spouse (Feb '16) 5 hr James 39
Jamie Hayes (Jan '14) 22 hr Real deal 5
Clinton "project" Freeloaders & more Fri Getoutalready 15
Harrison's Restaurant and bar Fri Piss Pore Scrapy ... 9
SL Tennessee worst Co (Oct '14) Fri Curious 48
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC