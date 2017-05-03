Blaine man killed in shooting at Clinton Walmart
Barbara Womack Grainger Today Correspondent CLINTON - A Briceville man has been released without being charged in a shooting at the Clinton Walmart Friday afternoon that left a Blaine resident dead. Police Chief Rick Scarbrough said in a prepared statement that the victim was 23 year-old Marshal Pinsly, who lived on Rutledge Pike in Blaine.
