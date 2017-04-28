Shooting reported at Clinton Walmart ...

Shooting reported at Clinton Walmart store

There are 26 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Friday Apr 28, titled Shooting reported at Clinton Walmart store. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. at Walmart, 150 Tanner Lane, in Clinton. It is not yet known if there is a victim.

this man was crazy

Richmond, TX

#1 Saturday Apr 29
The boy is 23. He followed his wife's ex hubby to Walmart. Proceeded to grab him and jerk him from car while hitting him according to lots of witnesses. The man defended himself. He had a right to do so. I hate he died but you cannot attack someone and not expect repercussions. It's a terrible thing that happened in both families and 5 kids without daddies for now. They say no charges will be filed though.

Ban this

North Little Rock, AR

#2 Saturday Apr 29
Some drooling redneck got pissed and shot another redneck over a woman. If I were a betting man I'd say that these people came from trailer parks, had tattoos and their education did not exceed the 10th grade!

Ban this

North Little Rock, AR

#3 Saturday Apr 29
this man was crazy wrote:
The boy is 23. He followed his wife's ex hubby to Walmart. Proceeded to grab him and jerk him from car while hitting him according to lots of witnesses. The man defended himself. He had a right to do so. I hate he died but you cannot attack someone and not expect repercussions. It's a terrible thing that happened in both families and 5 kids without daddies for now. They say no charges will be filed though.
5 kids! 23 years old. I would venture to say that they are all on welfare

Did you know

Lake City, TN

#5 Saturday Apr 29
The victim was indeed a high school graduate and the father of 2 out of the 5 children mentioned, one just turning 8 months old. The other children belonged to the pos who makes no attempt to see his them allowing another man to raise them, not even paying child support for his children and chose to take the cowards way out. As if he hadn't already ruined there lives he sure sealed it when he shot and killed the only father they knew.
The wife in question works 80 plus hours a week in a supervisory position and is currently enrolled in Roane State working on a degree in Business Management on top of juggling a full time job and raising her family. I'm sure it's easy for you to sit back and assume you know so much,but tell me you heartless asshole...did you know any of this about these welfare collecting, trailer park tattooed trash as you've labeled them?????? No you didn't! May you choke on the shit you're talking!!!!

Just askin

Lenoir City, TN

#6 Saturday Apr 29
Why did the young guy attack the ex-husband?

Tough guy complex?

Pink

Oak Ridge, TN

#7 Saturday Apr 29
Just askin wrote:
Why did the young guy attack the ex-husband?

Tough guy complex?
Yeah, why did he follow him and attack the man?
Someone

Oak Ridge, TN

#8 Saturday Apr 29
They were both 32, not 23. Plenty of articles out about it already.

Someone

Oak Ridge, TN

#9 Saturday Apr 29
Someone wrote:
They were both 32, not 23. Plenty of articles out about it already.
Nvm, one was 32 the other 23.

Father Time

Media, PA

#10 Sunday Apr 30
Someone wrote:
<quoted text>

Nvm, one was 32 the other 23.
How old is their wife?
Ban This

Memphis, TN

#11 Sunday Apr 30
Pink wrote:
<quoted text>
Yeah, why did he follow him and attack the man?
Probably meth, or OxyContins. Don't worry, because three of the five kids will be more than happy to take the torch.

Ban This

Memphis, TN

#12 Sunday Apr 30
Just askin wrote:
Why did the young guy attack the ex-husband?

Tough guy complex?
It's natural instinct. Here's what went down

Action 8 East Tennessee news reporter axed...
" reporter--- What happened
---
Wife says ."He done come out dare aind say heee Bo! You ain't there gonna out spend meeee! I done told yeeeu that I already done spent da money and took em kids to hamers ( hammers, correct spelling) now I'm gonna whoop yer assssss! "

Den my ex looks over and say I glad I left yeeeew. And wouldn't ya know know it. My sweetheart jumps in and beeeets dat asssss... After that my dahhhhh ex took that beatin pills out his guuun and BAAANG! Game over. Now I ain't got no man to pay fer all deeeze dam kids. Some one gonna pay, because I can't dance no mo becuz my back is all jacked up

Did you know

United States

#13 Sunday Apr 30
It's natural instinct. Here's what went down

Action 8 East Tennessee news reporter axed...
" reporter--- What happened
---
Wife says ."He done come out dare aind say heee Bo! You ain't there gonna out spend meeee! I done told yeeeu that I already done spent da money and took em kids to hamers ( hammers, correct spelling) now I'm gonna whoop yer assssss! "

Den my ex looks over and say I glad I left yeeeew. And wouldn't ya know know it. My sweetheart jumps in and beeeets dat asssss... After that my dahhhhh ex took that beatin pills out his guuun and BAAANG! Game over. Now I ain't got no man to pay fer all deeeze dam kids. Some one gonna pay, because I can't dance no mo becuz my back is all jacked up

There's a special seat in Hell for instigating sarcastic sorry bastards like you!!

Stankface000

Chicago, IL

#14 Monday May 1
Ban this wrote:
<quoted text>

5 kids! 23 years old. I would venture to say that they are all on welfare
Ok?? So what......you idiots who judge people are gonna end up worse off then they are.....

Stankface000

Chicago, IL

#15 Monday May 1
Did you know wrote:
The victim was indeed a high school graduate and the father of 2 out of the 5 children mentioned, one just turning 8 months old. The other children belonged to the pos who makes no attempt to see his them allowing another man to raise them, not even paying child support for his children and chose to take the cowards way out. As if he hadn't already ruined there lives he sure sealed it when he shot and killed the only father they knew.
The wife in question works 80 plus hours a week in a supervisory position and is currently enrolled in Roane State working on a degree in Business Management on top of juggling a full time job and raising her family. I'm sure it's easy for you to sit back and assume you know so much,but tell me you heartless asshole...did you know any of this about these welfare collecting, trailer park tattooed trash as you've labeled them?????? No you didn't! May you choke on the shit you're talking!!!!
I totally agree with you

Rosebloom

Knoxville, TN

#16 Monday May 1
Does anyone know that actually happened? I've heard all sorts of stories.
TN Voter

United States

#17 Monday May 1
Who knows, but the CPD allowed the guy to go home...... Can't be that bad or horrible or they would have kept his ass in jail.... Or he's got a bunch of money.

Wellkissmyass

Lake City, TN

#18 Monday May 1
Did you know wrote:
The victim was indeed a high school graduate and the father of 2 out of the 5 children mentioned, one just turning 8 months old. The other children belonged to the pos who makes no attempt to see his them allowing another man to raise them, not even paying child support for his children and chose to take the cowards way out. As if he hadn't already ruined there lives he sure sealed it when he shot and killed the only father they knew.
The wife in question works 80 plus hours a week in a supervisory position and is currently enrolled in Roane State working on a degree in Business Management on top of juggling a full time job and raising her family. I'm sure it's easy for you to sit back and assume you know so much,but tell me you heartless asshole...did you know any of this about these welfare collecting, trailer park tattooed trash as you've labeled them?????? No you didn't! May you choke on the shit you're talking!!!!
You wouldnt know the truth if it dangled in front of ur face that man pays his child support like clockwork every Friday hell he has done that for years and the reason he hasn't seen his kids is because his ex wife wont let him because he missed a birthday because of his job and tried to get them both on the other ones bday and she told him no u cant have them when its convenient for you and the changed her number and moved so he wouldn't know where they was so I need to get ur goddamn facts straight bitch

Jessicamyers

Knoxville, TN

#19 Monday May 1
TN Voter wrote:
Who knows, but the CPD allowed the guy to go home...... Can't be that bad or horrible or they would have kept his ass in jail.... Or he's got a bunch of money.
Well I'm his wife and he's a broke bastard who deserves to rott in hell. I hope he pays for what he did to that family. He is a pos that thinks he is perfect and does no wrong. I hope the victims family gets justice most of all those 5 kids.

TN Voter

United States

#20 Tuesday May 2
Jessicamyers wrote:
<quoted text>

Well I'm his wife and he's a broke bastard who deserves to rott in hell. I hope he pays for what he did to that family. He is a pos that thinks he is perfect and does no wrong. I hope the victims family gets justice most of all those 5 kids.
Well I'm going on facts. So what you're saying is that you are his wife and that's strange, because it is. And I read what happened. Sorry but if some 23 year old comes at someone then it's on them. In today's society we have zero accountability for ones actions..... it's always someone else's fault. Now I see this thread is nothing more than family members justifying both actions. This did not need to end up the way it did. But it did and it's obvious by the evidence that the guy who got off was innocent or he'd be sitting in jail. Right???? Because if he were guilty he be sitting in jail. That's the facts! I feel sorry for the kids and I pray they don't follow in their parents footsteps.

Rosebloom

Knoxville, TN

#21 Tuesday May 2
TN Voter wrote:
<quoted text>

Well I'm going on facts. So what you're saying is that you are his wife and that's strange, because it is. And I read what happened. Sorry but if some 23 year old comes at someone then it's on them. In today's society we have zero accountability for ones actions..... it's always someone else's fault. Now I see this thread is nothing more than family members justifying both actions. This did not need to end up the way it did. But it did and it's obvious by the evidence that the guy who got off was innocent or he'd be sitting in jail. Right???? Because if he were guilty he be sitting in jail. That's the facts! I feel sorry for the kids and I pray they don't follow in their parents footsteps.
Ok. But what happened? Details, please.
