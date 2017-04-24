Marion County Commission Meeting Recap
Contract bids for the Marion County Institute for Higher Learning/Chattanooga State Phase 2 were opened on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 The low bid was from Evans-Ailey Construction Company of Clinton, TN. Their base bid was $3,463,000 with an alternate totaling $3,485,300.
