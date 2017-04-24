Marion County Commission Meeting Recap

Marion County Commission Meeting Recap

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: MarionCountyMessenger.com

Contract bids for the Marion County Institute for Higher Learning/Chattanooga State Phase 2 were opened on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 The low bid was from Evans-Ailey Construction Company of Clinton, TN. Their base bid was $3,463,000 with an alternate totaling $3,485,300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarionCountyMessenger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Hutchinson-Norris elementary school 2 hr Haters 41
Russell Barker for Sherriff? 9 hr Adults Onlu 22
Officer Smith CPD 17 hr Theone 3
who is jimmy brubaker ? or what is he? (Jun '11) 18 hr Jealousy 30
looking for administrative positions Thu Andersonville TN 6
William Jones vs Rex Lynch Wed Cheapcountryfixins 3
Sheriff's RACE 2018 (Jun '16) Wed Dont say it 58
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC