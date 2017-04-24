Man charged with false imprisonment, assault

A Lenoir City man is being charged with false imprisonment after he kept a man captive for several minutes April 6. Responding to a call in the 7000 block of Old Midway Road that Tanner Earl Wilkerson, 24, was walking around with a case, talking to the walls and saying the police were after him, Loudon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Craig Brewer talked with the owner of the residence who said the case Wilkerson was carrying resembled one for a shotgun and that the building's door should be unlocked.

