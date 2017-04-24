Man charged with false imprisonment, ...

Man charged with false imprisonment, assault

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Loudon County News

A Lenoir City man is being charged with false imprisonment after he kept a man captive for several minutes April 6. Responding to a call in the 7000 block of Old Midway Road that Tanner Earl Wilkerson, 24, was walking around with a case, talking to the walls and saying the police were after him, Loudon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Craig Brewer talked with the owner of the residence who said the case Wilkerson was carrying resembled one for a shotgun and that the building's door should be unlocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Hutchinson-Norris elementary school 1 hr Norris Original 37
looking for administrative positions 2 hr Andersonville TN 6
Officer Smith CPD 12 hr Theone 1
Russell Barker for Sherriff? 14 hr Bobo 21
William Jones vs Rex Lynch 17 hr Cheapcountryfixins 3
Sheriff's RACE 2018 (Jun '16) Wed Dont say it 58
who is jimmy brubaker ? or what is he? (Jun '11) Tue Neighbor 25
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC