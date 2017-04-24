FWKCC is 'Wild' with auction Friday, May 12
As Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 30th anniversary, its planning some wild surprises for its annual silent and live auction and dinner gala this year. "I'm very excited about this year's event," Julie Blaylock, FWKCC president/CEO, said about "Born to Be Wild: Celebrating 30 Years of Navigating the Business Jungle," which will take place starting at 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Rothchild Catering & Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's RACE 2018 (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Save Us
|63
|Natalie Erb
|8 hr
|Clinch and market
|17
|McKamey should be penalized for breaking rules
|8 hr
|OAKDALE
|3
|Tj Daugherty
|8 hr
|KairaD
|1
|Shooting reported at Clinton Walmart store
|9 hr
|Did you know
|12
|Who Controls Clinton Athletics Stamey or Collette?
|12 hr
|TNV
|21
|SL Tennessee worst Co (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|TNV
|37
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC