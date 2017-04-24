FWKCC is 'Wild' with auction Friday, ...

FWKCC is 'Wild' with auction Friday, May 12

Thursday Apr 27

As Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 30th anniversary, its planning some wild surprises for its annual silent and live auction and dinner gala this year. "I'm very excited about this year's event," Julie Blaylock, FWKCC president/CEO, said about "Born to Be Wild: Celebrating 30 Years of Navigating the Business Jungle," which will take place starting at 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Rothchild Catering & Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike.

