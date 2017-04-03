Clinton High School classmates help disabled woman keep home
Early has had cerebral palsy since childhood. Unable to work, she was shocked to learn that the mortgage to her mother's home was not going to be covered by insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Barker for Sherriff?
|3 hr
|josh
|9
|Mikey Rains
|4 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
|Who Controls Clinton Athletics Stamey or Collette?
|14 hr
|Dragon Dad
|8
|What happened to Audrey Smyser? (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|TT Tommie
|19
|Officer Carl Bailey (May '16)
|Wed
|Timtam
|22
|Bully Issues Clinton Middle
|Wed
|Kate
|22
|Teresa Hutchinson-Norris elementary school
|Apr 19
|toothless redneck
|31
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC