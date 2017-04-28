Clinton football program penalized fo...

Clinton football program penalized for TSSAA violation

Friday Apr 28

Clinton High School administration is penalizing their football team after a student was allowed to play in a spring scrimmage and practice with the team that was not enrolled or in attendance at the school. TSSAA said Clinton High School administration self-reported the off-season practice that violated football program guidelines.

Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

