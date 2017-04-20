Civil Rights Activist Owens Calls Out...

Civil Rights Activist Owens Calls Out Memphis Lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

Memphis civil rights activist Bill Owens , who campaigned for Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, is criticizing a state legislator who refused to back his political efforts in a statement on the House floor. Owens, president of the Coalition of African American Pastors, a group dedicated to Christ-centered and traditional family values, is set to hold a press conference Tuesday, April 11, at the Memphis law office of Ballin, Ballin & Fishman, 200 Jefferson Ave ., to address what a press release termed "the backlash and racial tirade" from Democratic Rep. Antonio Parkinson of Memphis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is Big Bird 3 min BIG BIRD 7
Shea at sl America 6 min BIG BIRD 12
who is jimmy brubaker ? or what is he? (Jun '11) 1 hr Reggie 19
Bully Issues Clinton Middle 9 hr Lol 12
pain pill popper and boozer (Sep '15) 10 hr Chase B 7
Need a date 10 hr Chase B 4
Jaylond woods 13 hr Jill b 2
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC