2018 SC Governor's Race: Henry McMaster Amends Initial Disclosure
S.C. governor Henry McMaster amended his initial 2018 gubernatorial campaign finance filing this week - removing $7,000 worth of campaign contributions. McMaster scrubbed a $3,500 contribution from Rachel Palmer of Clinton, Tennessee and a $3,500 contribution from Chad Price of Apex, North Carolina.
