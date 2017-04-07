2018 SC Governor's Race: Henry McMast...

2018 SC Governor's Race: Henry McMaster Amends Initial Disclosure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: FITSNews

S.C. governor Henry McMaster amended his initial 2018 gubernatorial campaign finance filing this week - removing $7,000 worth of campaign contributions. McMaster scrubbed a $3,500 contribution from Rachel Palmer of Clinton, Tennessee and a $3,500 contribution from Chad Price of Apex, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russell Barker for Sherriff? 54 min I know him 14
who is jimmy brubaker ? or what is he? (Jun '11) 4 hr Neighbor 25
John Elliott the dope man 9 hr Concerned 5
James Stearns Mon Grimy Phoxx 34
Teresa Hutchinson-Norris elementary school Sun Just saying 32
Ac commission sux Sun Clean it up 4
Who Controls Clinton Athletics Stamey or Collette? Sun Clean it up 13
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC