Pharma Packaging Solutions Launches Low Relative Humidity Packaging Suite
Pharma Packaging Solutions has introduced a new low relative humidity primary packaging suite in Clinton, TN, designed to maintain low relative humidity levels. The company provides oral solid dose packaging solutions including bottling, blistering and cartoning to the pharmaceutical industry.
