Crime 52 mins ago 7:28 p.m.Anderson County authorities investigate deadly hit and run
The Anderson County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run fatality early Sunday morning. The ACSD said first responders went got word of the incident around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian stuck and killed by a vehicle which drove off.
|Is it hard to get a job at at SL?
|1 hr
|Sams Lips On My Ass
|8
|ashley (dope wh*re) carter
|3 hr
|karma
|1
|Vickey Phillips
|20 hr
|My friend
|22
|Wreck in front of formall
|Sat
|Concerned
|1
|Leslie Giles Jackson turns bad
|Sat
|Manministration
|4
|matt duncan (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Matt Duncan
|13
|Leslie Giles Jackson
|Sat
|noone
|1
