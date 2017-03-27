Blog Round Up | Techmer and partners take tooling into the third...
Clinton, Tenn.-based Techmer worked with Oak Ridge National Laboratory , U.S. Naval Air Systems Command , Boeing Co., TruDesign, and BASF on the 3D printed tooling project. Company officials said in a news release that while the aerospace industry "has led the paradigm shift" to 3D printed tooling, the automotive sector "is also now investing in this promising area."
