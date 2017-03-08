History comes alive for students

From famous people like Teddy Roosevelt to ordinary individuals like Philip Johnston; from well-known historical events such as the Salem Witch Trials to obscure incidents such as the desegregation of public schools in Clinton, Tennessee - Hernando county middle and high school students showed off their knowledge and creativity at the annual History Fair. The expo took place on Saturday, February 4 at Springstead High School.

