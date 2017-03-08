History comes alive for students

History comes alive for students

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Hernando Sun

From famous people like Teddy Roosevelt to ordinary individuals like Philip Johnston; from well-known historical events such as the Salem Witch Trials to obscure incidents such as the desegregation of public schools in Clinton, Tennessee - Hernando county middle and high school students showed off their knowledge and creativity at the annual History Fair. The expo took place on Saturday, February 4 at Springstead High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it hard to get a job at at SL? 1 hr Sams Lips On My Ass 8
ashley (dope wh*re) carter 3 hr karma 1
Vickey Phillips 20 hr My friend 22
Wreck in front of formall Sat Concerned 1
Leslie Giles Jackson turns bad Sat Manministration 4
matt duncan (Aug '11) Sat Matt Duncan 13
Leslie Giles Jackson Sat noone 1
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Anderson County was issued at March 12 at 8:17PM CDT

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC