CATS to honor first black bus driver Clovis 'BamBam' Hayes for Black History Month

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Capital Area Transit System is honoring their first African American bus driver, Clovis "BamBam" Hayes as part of their Black History Month celebration. According to a paper written by Hayes' granddaughter, Alaija Alexander, Hayes was born on September 13, 1934 on a farm in Clinton.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it hard to get a job at at SL? 1 hr Sams Lips On My Ass 8
ashley (dope wh*re) carter 3 hr karma 1
Vickey Phillips 20 hr My friend 22
Wreck in front of formall Sat Concerned 1
Leslie Giles Jackson turns bad Sat Manministration 4
matt duncan (Aug '11) Sat Matt Duncan 13
Leslie Giles Jackson Sat noone 1
