CATS to honor first black bus driver Clovis 'BamBam' Hayes for Black History Month
The Capital Area Transit System is honoring their first African American bus driver, Clovis "BamBam" Hayes as part of their Black History Month celebration. According to a paper written by Hayes' granddaughter, Alaija Alexander, Hayes was born on September 13, 1934 on a farm in Clinton.
