Blood drive on Tuesday
The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. People are invited to donate blood between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. inside the Blood Assurance bloodmobile at the main Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union office at 1255 E. Spring St. Participating donors will be given a "What's Your Type?" T-shirt and a chance to win a trip for two to Gatlinburg.
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany Sexton Smith SL
|2 hr
|Yep
|30
|info kim richmond (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Taylor
|2
|arrests on beechwood yesterday
|9 hr
|curious
|1
|pain pill popper and boozer (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Louie
|5
|James Stearns
|Wed
|Forreal
|17
|Sovereign Citizen found guilty!
|Wed
|Smiling Citizen
|1
|Where's the best place in Clinton to get a job?
|Wed
|Grimy Phoxx
|10
