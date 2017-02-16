Blood drive on Tuesday

Blood drive on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is partnering with Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union in Cookeville to host a public blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21. People are invited to donate blood between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. inside the Blood Assurance bloodmobile at the main Middle Tennessee Federal Credit Union office at 1255 E. Spring St. Participating donors will be given a "What's Your Type?" T-shirt and a chance to win a trip for two to Gatlinburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Sexton Smith SL 2 hr Yep 30
info kim richmond (Jul '15) 5 hr Taylor 2
arrests on beechwood yesterday 9 hr curious 1
pain pill popper and boozer (Sep '15) Wed Louie 5
James Stearns Wed Forreal 17
Sovereign Citizen found guilty! Wed Smiling Citizen 1
Where's the best place in Clinton to get a job? Wed Grimy Phoxx 10
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC