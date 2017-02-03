Anderson County Sheriffa s Department looking for missing teen
The sheriff's office said Brandan Justin Holeton, 14, ran away from his home in the Powell community Tuesday evening, January 31, and has not returned. He is believed to be in the Powell, Claxton, or Clinton area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motercycle stolen in south clinton
|42 min
|Vince
|3
|joey woods (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Joey woods
|11
|Sovereign Citizen found guilty!
|6 hr
|justice for all
|2
|white Ford pick up truck
|7 hr
|cocerned
|17
|lgbtq
|16 hr
|CornCob
|2
|Amanda Wallace and her (pops)
|17 hr
|Your neighbor
|2
|How do you get a job at Carton Services?
|Sun
|Paulweevel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC