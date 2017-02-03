Anderson County Sheriffa s Department...

Anderson County Sheriffa s Department looking for missing teen

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The sheriff's office said Brandan Justin Holeton, 14, ran away from his home in the Powell community Tuesday evening, January 31, and has not returned. He is believed to be in the Powell, Claxton, or Clinton area.

