ACM Announces Radio Nominees

Wednesday Feb 1

The Academy of Country Music has announced the full list of Radio Awards nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The full list of Radio Award nominees will not be televised due to time constraints in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2. The radio awards will be presented during an ACM Party for a Cause event at The Joint on Saturday, April 1 in Vegas.

Comments made yesterday: 31,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,644

