Mixed flock: When Democrats and Republicans share the pews
The Sunday after the presidential election, Pastor Rock Dillaman kept his ears tuned the conversations among members at the church he leads. He knew both from his own observations and general trends that in a racially diverse congregation, there would be plenty of both Donald Trump supporters and Hillary Clinton backers, and he could only wonder at the fallout after the bitterest campaign in recent memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeannie Bailey
|1 hr
|Anna
|4
|Quit turning around in my driveway
|5 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ¦Â„
|9
|Home improvement help
|11 hr
|Just Saying
|8
|does anyone know jason hamilton??????? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Curious
|40
|Where's the best place in Clinton to get a job?
|Fri
|Haters
|5
|Is formall hiring and what do they pay?
|Fri
|Haters
|12
|Shae/Will Emert
|Fri
|Bride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC