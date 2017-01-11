Clinton man found dead in mobile home...

Clinton man found dead in mobile home fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

David Early Floyd, 25, was found dead after Anderson County deputies and fire crews were called to the fire in Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday Firefighters from the Marlow, Claxton, Andersonville, and Clinton Fire Departments along with Anderson County EMS were called to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Depressed Visitor 2 hr Depressed visitor 3
why arent the jailers out pickin up litter in t... 4 hr Beauchampwifey 2
Anderson County 9 hr Bethel 45
Anyone know a Bre Michelle? (Apr '16) 23 hr Manuel 3
boys from anderson county Fri Doh 24
Cute guy at Grocery Outlet. Anyone know him? Thu Ugh 12
Which clinton judges have masonic affiliation? Thu deadpull 9
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
 

Clinton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC