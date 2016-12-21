Colorado electors appeal ruling that binds them to Clinton
Two Colorado electors are appealing a judge's ruling that they must vote for the presidential candidate who won their state's popular vote. The electors filed an appeal with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver after a federal judge Monday ruled they had to follow Colorado law and vote for the winner of the presidential election in the state.
