Deere Dealer Western Equipment Acquires Lee Equipment

DEERE DEALER WESTERN EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES LEE EQUIPMENT Jul. 5, 2017 Farm Equipment magazine reports: John Deere dealer Western Equipment, Clinton, OK, has acquired Ray Lee Equipment, a 6-store John Deere dealer in Texas and New Mexico. Western Equipment has a total of 14 retail locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico, along with a corporate office and ISG/Transportation location.

