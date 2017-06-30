Deere Dealer Western Equipment Acquires Lee Equipment
DEERE DEALER WESTERN EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES LEE EQUIPMENT Jul. 5, 2017 Farm Equipment magazine reports: John Deere dealer Western Equipment, Clinton, OK, has acquired Ray Lee Equipment, a 6-store John Deere dealer in Texas and New Mexico. Western Equipment has a total of 14 retail locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico, along with a corporate office and ISG/Transportation location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendra k kendrick-miller (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Rick
|4
|Horny
|14 hr
|Mr yes
|1
|the clinton police department (Mar '12)
|Jul 1
|Real American
|79
|Del Ranchos
|Jun 30
|Asdf
|3
|Big Thank You to Todd Russ and His Cronies
|Jun 30
|As I see it
|15
|looking for fun
|Jun 26
|DrewSa
|7
|Lucky Star Casino
|Jun 23
|drug
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC