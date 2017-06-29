Rep. Jim Jordan: Forget About Russia,...

Rep. Jim Jordan: Forget About Russia, Investigate The Investigators

23 hrs ago

House Republicans are determined to destroy all investigations into the Trump administration and Russia's meddling in our elections. Now they are calling for an "investigation" into those investigating the Russians.

Clinton, OK

