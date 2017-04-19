Political Malpractice': Obama Couldn't Understand Clinton's Handling Of Her Email Fiasco
If you thought Hillary Clinton's handling of her email fiasco was puzzling, you're not alone. Even President Obama was befuddled by the way his former adversary handled the situation, noting that it reminded him of how he beat her in the 2008 primaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil field jobs
|Mon
|Slip puller
|1
|URGENT Need a Cheap Wedding Photographer
|May 8
|Panicked Couple
|1
|Urgent: Need a Cheap Wedding Photographer
|May 8
|Panicked Couple
|1
|Anyone know Crystal wright -diaz
|May 7
|Law Dog
|2
|Big Thank You to Todd Russ and His Cronies
|May 7
|As I see it
|8
|margret davis
|Apr 29
|Timmy
|4
|Message for Todd Russ
|Apr 28
|Mile marker inserted
|25
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC