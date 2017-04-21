Dems, Tell Hillary to Go Back to the Woods
That won't stop her, since even after losing to Donald Trump she fancies herself some misunderstood martyr, but it might slow her down a bit. While they crawl out of the wilderness that both Clinton and President Obama left them in, any moments Democrats spend amusing their failed 2016 nominee as she tries to find a way back to some sort of relevance is more than wasted energy -- it's self-sabotage.
