Police Warning Oklahoma Residents, Businesses To Be On Guard For Counterfeit Bills

Deputies say a clerk at a business in the Arapaho and Clinton area discovered a counterfeit $100 bill from a customer who was attempting to pay for a purchase. According to officials, the front and back of the bill had the words "for motion picture use only" written on them and the bill did not have the feel of paper money.

