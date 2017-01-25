Retail theme briefs for Jan. 26, 2017.

The company plans to have its product available here soon, with distribution of its 3.2 beer through Capital Distributing in Oklahoma City; Hitchcock Distributing Inc., in Durant; Glazers Beer and Beverage, in Dodge City, Kan.; Jett Distributing Co., in Clinton; LDF Sales and Distributing Co., in Tulsa; Pope Distributing Co. in Enid; and Southwest Sales Inc., of Lawton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.