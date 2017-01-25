Retail theme briefs for Jan. 26, 2017.

Retail theme briefs for Jan. 26, 2017.

The company plans to have its product available here soon, with distribution of its 3.2 beer through Capital Distributing in Oklahoma City; Hitchcock Distributing Inc., in Durant; Glazers Beer and Beverage, in Dodge City, Kan.; Jett Distributing Co., in Clinton; LDF Sales and Distributing Co., in Tulsa; Pope Distributing Co. in Enid; and Southwest Sales Inc., of Lawton.

