Officers Shoot Chase Suspect In Burns Flat
Clinton police have confirmed a suspect was shot by officers after a high-speed chase on I-40 that ended in Burns Flat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Message for Todd Russ
|12 hr
|As I see it
|11
|Stoney H
|Dec 17
|bob
|3
|drugs (Mar '15)
|Dec 15
|Ed Taco
|13
|Best apartments in Weatherford, Oklahoma (Apr '12)
|Dec 9
|Scott
|28
|Erika Flannery (May '14)
|Dec 9
|Maa
|6
|sonic
|Dec 2
|juice
|1
|ky fried chicken
|Nov 24
|boydog2006
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC