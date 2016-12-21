My 2 Cents: Could Electors Change The...

My 2 Cents: Could Electors Change Their Vote For President?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

My 2 Cents: Could Electors Change Their Vote For President? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A week from Monday, the 538 electors of the Electoral College will meet at their respective state Capitols and cast their votes, and Donald Trump will be officially confirmed as the president-elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Message for Todd Russ 12 hr As I see it 11
Stoney H Dec 17 bob 3
drugs (Mar '15) Dec 15 Ed Taco 13
Best apartments in Weatherford, Oklahoma (Apr '12) Dec 9 Scott 28
Erika Flannery (May '14) Dec 9 Maa 6
sonic Dec 2 juice 1
ky fried chicken Nov 24 boydog2006 1
See all Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clinton Forum Now

Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Clinton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC