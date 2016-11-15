Muslim woman shields Trump supporter during protest

Then, in the frantic moments after the blur of shouts and shoves and arrests at the end of a march near the Capitol, Amdeen and that advocate for Trump, construction worker Joseph Weidknecht, hugged each other in respect despite their differences. She asked him to consider her humanity, and those like her who are fearful of Trump and his policies, going forward.

