June 16 Crash Reports

Eight Alben, Iowa, residents sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pablo A. Sanchez Herrera, 26, was driving west on state Route M, three-tenths of a mile east of County Road NW 201, when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a fence and a tree.

