June 16 Crash Reports -
Eight Alben, Iowa, residents sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pablo A. Sanchez Herrera, 26, was driving west on state Route M, three-tenths of a mile east of County Road NW 201, when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a fence and a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Marie Hammond Disappearance (Mar '11)
|Jun 14
|Any
|40
|Mr Richard Shields (May '10)
|May 29
|On A Mission
|8
|am i going to jail
|Apr '17
|Wtf
|2
|Clean up
|Apr '17
|vickiedine
|1
|Looking for the Don Berry from Tennessee that p... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen Rus...
|1
|looking for crista mullen, former friend of bil... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Crista Mullen
|2
|Fire Claims Old MO Grocery Store (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|vickiedine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC