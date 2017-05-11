Four children hurt in crash -

May 11, 2017

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anna M. Hall, 22, of Calhoun, was driving south on NE 251 Road, three-tenths of a mile north of NE 600 Road, when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, causing her vehicle to overturn. Four passengers in her vehicle, Luke E. Cissell, 3, Xander L. Cissell, 4, Jaakan E. Graff, 5, and Lexi N. Graff, 4, all of Calhoun, were all taken by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton with minor injuries.

