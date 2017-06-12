Clinton man hurt in Henry County crash -
A Clinton man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:20 p.m. Monday in Henry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeremy W. Powell, 35, was driving north on state Route 7, north of state Route AA, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a field entrance embankment and became airborne.
